Maina’s ill-health: Prison Chief to brief court in one week

Thursday, November 7, 2019 2:36 pm


Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Health and Social Welfare, Nigerian Correctional Service, H.B. Kori, on Thursday, appealed to the Federal High Court, Abuja, to give him a week, to respond to the court order on the true health status of Abdulrasheed Maina, former boss of Pension Reform Task Team

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Abubakar, made this known to Justice Okon Abang at the continuation of trial of former chairman of Maina.

Justice Abang, therefore, adjourned till Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abang had, on Tuesday, adjourned till Nov. 7 for continuation of trial.

The trial of Maina over 12 counts charges bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud”, was stalled on Thursday due to his ill-health.

Maina was wheeled into the court by Correctional Service officers.

