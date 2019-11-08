Makinde celebrates mother @ 80

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged parents to properly train their children, stressing that both formal and informal education children are exposed to would determine how far they would go in life.

Governor Makinde stated this on Thursday during the 80th Birthday/Holy Communion Service for his mother, Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde, whom he paid glowing tribute to.

According to the governor, the foundation given to children in terms of training goes a long way in ensuring that they become useful to themselves and the society.

Describing his mother as a disciplinarian, straightforward and blunt woman, who says things the way they are, Makinde noted that he took a little bit of his mother’s virtues.

He said, “Actually, while growing up, when I saw other kids being given Christmas presents and I went to my mother to request for mine, she would tell me if I did not receive such presents yesterday, definitely I didn’t deserve them today. So, she is blunt to a fault. She says things the way they are and I think I took a little bit of that. We planned big for this birthday, but mama did not let us have it the way we have planned for it. When I asked her why, she replied that when my father turned 75, we had a big birthday event for him and he died one year after. So, I think Mama is not ready to die.”

He continued, “At 80, my mother is actually not growing old but only getting matured. I pray that she will have many more fruitful years on the surface of the earth. On behalf of the family of late Pa Olatunbosun Makinde and the Omorege family from Benin and Akure, I thank all of you and pray that you won’t be found wanting on the day of your celebration. Divine blessings, which are from the Lord, will locate us all in Jesus’ name”.

Earlier in his sermon at the service, the Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), Bishop Ademola Moradeyo of the Methodist Diocese of Ogbomoso, enjoined people to always give thanks to God irrespective of any condition they may find themselves.

He emphasized the need for people to always count their days and to remember God in all their daily activities, adding that in a country where life expectancy is below 50, it is the grace of God that can make people to clock 80 years on earth.