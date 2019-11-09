Makinde sacks waste management company

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has revoked its waste management with Messrs. West Africa Energy, which operated under the name Solous MRF. 1 Ltd.

The waste management company was employed in 2016 by the immediate past administration led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, who revealed this, said that the revocation of the contractual agreement was due to the breach of the contractual terms on the part of the company.

Ayoola stated that West Africa Energy has failed to fulfill its obligation under the contract it signed with the state government.

Stressing that the company has not lived up to expectation in cleaning the city, the commissioner condemned the poor performance of the company, which has led to unbearable heaps of refuse in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State.

The commissioner, however, pointed out that Prince Seun Adelore, the newly appointed Chairman of the Oyo State Waste Management Authority has been saddled with the responsibility of day to day running of the waste disposal mechanism in the state.

Speaking on the fate of Waste Management Payment Service Providers, PSPs, under the revoked scheme, the Commissioner allayed their fears of being sacked, but noted that individual contracts may undergo reviews adding, “We have not sacked the PSPs. Rather, we would review their contracts to ensure efficient waste management. We shall add to the contractors so that the state could be well served”.