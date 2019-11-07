Man arrested while attempting to sell son for N5m in Lafia

Man arrested while attempting to sell son for N5m in Lafia

Thursday, November 7, 2019 4:28 pm


File: Civil Defence corps

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell his three-year-old son in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State for N5 million.

Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) told journalists that the suspect was arrested in a sting operation by the officers of the command following information about the intended sale.

“Our undercover officers got wind of his plan and opened negotiation with the suspect who offered to sell the son for N5 million.

“He opted to collect the money in cash and it was in the process that we arrested him in Lafia,’’ Mahmoud-Fari said.

According to Mahmoud-Fari, the man, who hailed from Obi Local Government Area has five wives and 23 children, out of which he had already sold a daughter.

He added that the suspect confessed to the crime and attributed his action to economic hardship, saying he resorted to sell his son to enable him take care of the family.

The commandant also presented to the newsmen a 45-year-old man arrested for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter at Al-Makura Street in Lafia.

Mahmoud-Fari said the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly.

