Minimum wage: Gov Abiodun to negotiate with workers

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has. assured that his administration would give the issue of the consequential salary adjustment for the new minimum wage a very serious and positive consideration.

Gov Abiodun who made this known at the official commissioning of the Permanent Secretariat of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria(ASCSN), Magbon, Abeokuta, said his administration has always prioritised workers’ welfare and would continue to ensure that the State civil bureaucracy enjoys all the benefits due it.

He also promised to give positive responses to other issues affecting workers in the state, most especially promises made by the previous administration led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“Our civil servants are well attended to since we came to office. I have listened patiently and taken note of a number of your request including the new minimum wage implementation and assured that it would be given positive consideration.”

“The hurriedly recruited candidates through ASCON, the support for your effort in putting up this building; the issue of Certificate of Occupancy; the promise that was made by the previous administration towards the infrastructure of the housing estate for senior civil servants…let me assure you that all these and all other issues will be given very serious and positive consideration”.

“For us has a government, we will not take our public servants for granted because they are equal stakeholders in our building our future together agenda. We are committed to the welfare of our workers in terms of prompt payment of salaries, workers emoluments, human capacity development and other welfare schemes.” He added

He also assured that his administration would also ensure that the promise made by the previous administration towards providing basic infrastructure for the 51-unit housing estate is fulfilled.

He called for the continued support of the his administration from public servants, saying: “On the promise that was made by the previous administration towards the infrastructure of your housing estate, let me assure you that it will be given very serious and positive consideration. All we ask for is the continued support, cooperation, dedication of all our public servants,” he said.

Abiodun while commending the Comrade Bunmi Fajobi led executive of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria for a job done, said that the construction of the building “is a demonstration of the commitment of the executive of the association particularly, through self help is no doubt a representation of the commitment and focus of the state executive council under the leadership of comrade Bunmi Fajobi to the individual development of his members and the collective growth through a systemic and robust administrative process,” he said.

In his remarks, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria(ASCSN), Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, represented by the Vice President, Comrade Kennis Ngene, thanked the governor for providing an enabling environment for the association to thrive in the state, adding that the commissioning of the secretariat is a legacy for the future.

Kaigama called on the state governor to look at the implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment, saying that the association believes the state is capable of agreeing on terms that would positively affect its workforce.

Earlier in his address, the Ogun state Chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Comrade Bunmi Fajobi said that the association was able to complete the structure without any public fund, but through the leverage on the checkup dues and levies of members.

“I want to say here publicly to the glory of God that there is no one naira, so far of public fund in this edifice, to the glory of God. We leveraged on checkup dues of members. We also leveraged on levies that we collected from our members,” he said.

Fajobi also added that the facility has in it a proposed banking hall for the micro finance bank and a 700-seater multipurpose hall.