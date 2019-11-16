Minimum wage: No agreement yet with labour – Lagos govt.

No agreement has been reached with workers on the implementation of the new minimum wage, the Lagos State government has said.

Mr Biodun Bamgboye, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training who revealed this in a statement on Saturday, however assured that negotiations are still ongoing with labour unions in the state over the implementation of the new minimum wage.

He disputed assertion by the Chairman of the state Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC), Mr Rasaq Falade, that necessary terms of settlement and agreement were reached with the state government at the end of the meeting held on Nov. 15.

Bamgboye who added that the best modalities for implementation of the new minimum wage were being looked into said that any agreement reached with the labour unions would be made public through government-recognised communication channels.

The permanent secretary assured public servants in the state that the outcome of the minimum wage negotiations would represent their best interest.

He reiterated that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration was committed to enhancing the welfare of workers in the state.

”Being a people-oriented government, we are committed to ensuring better service delivery through a competent and motivated workforce,” the permanent secretary said.