Minimum wage: TUC hails Gov. El-Rufai

Minimum wage: TUC hails Gov. El-Rufai

Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:11 pm


Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe receiving the union members, led by the state TUC Chairman, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, who were on a courtesy visit on Thursday in Kaduna on Thursday

 

Workers under the aegis of Trade Union Congress, TUC have commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for implementing the national minimum wage for Kaduna state workers ahead of the Federal Government and other states in the country.

The union members, led by the  state TUC Chairman, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the office of the Governor in Kaduna on Thursday.

Mohammed assured that the union would reciprocate the gesture by ensuring the implementation of government policies and programmes.

“That is the only way we can commensurate government for improving the welfare of civil servants, ” he said.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe who received the TUC team called for more cordial relationship with workers to have a world class civil service that will move the state to greatness.

Dr Balarabe while thanking the union for the visit also urged them for continues support by keeping the relationship cordial.

The deputy governor noted that the government was transforming the civil service to eliminate undue bureaucracy and fast track service delivery.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Market fire: Lagos Govt. begins enumeration of affected traders
    25 mins ago

    Outrage over assault of journalist at presidential villa as VP’s aide apologises
    48 mins ago

    Take advantage of “Ready, Set, Work”, Sanwo-Olu’s aide urges LASU students
    53 mins ago

    Resident Doctors issue 21-day strike notice to Kaduna Govt
    59 mins ago

    Lagos primary school teachers to get Tablets as teaching tool — Dep Gov
    1 hour ago

    U.S. places $10m bounty on 2 Al Qaeda leaders
    1 hour ago

    Abia North: Appeal Court affirms Kalu’s election
    1 hour ago

    Obono-Obla allegations against Osinbajo a ‘shenanigan’ to cover up, says FG