Minimum wage: TUC hails Gov. El-Rufai

Workers under the aegis of Trade Union Congress, TUC have commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for implementing the national minimum wage for Kaduna state workers ahead of the Federal Government and other states in the country.

The union members, led by the state TUC Chairman, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the office of the Governor in Kaduna on Thursday.

Mohammed assured that the union would reciprocate the gesture by ensuring the implementation of government policies and programmes.

“That is the only way we can commensurate government for improving the welfare of civil servants, ” he said.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe who received the TUC team called for more cordial relationship with workers to have a world class civil service that will move the state to greatness.

Dr Balarabe while thanking the union for the visit also urged them for continues support by keeping the relationship cordial.

The deputy governor noted that the government was transforming the civil service to eliminate undue bureaucracy and fast track service delivery.