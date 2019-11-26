Mother of lady killed and dumped in a well in Rivers cries for justice

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 2:12 pm


The Well inside which the late Miss Charity Ohaka was dumped.

…Four persons including boyfriend arrested
… Paramount ruler bans use of all wells in community
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

At least, four persons have been arrested by the Police over the assassination of Miss Charity Ohaka, a lady whose  hands and legs were tied and dumped in a well in Rumuosi Community  in Obio-Akpor local government area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

However , the mother of the deceased, Mrs Evelyn Ohaka is demanding  for justice from the security agencies and government.
The traumatized mother lamented that the  the late Charity Ohaka, 34 years old, was her first daughter.
She noted that the compound where her daughter was killed had with her  hands and legs tied with a block also tied around her waist before she was dumped inside a well is about seven metres away from the office of local vigilance group, also known as OSPAC, Security, Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) in Community. She, however , added that the family will leave investigations in the hands of government and security agencies.
The recovery of the remains of the deceased led to rampage by angry youths during which cars and shops were looted in the area.
The late Miss Charity Ohaka, from Okporowo Ogbakiri in Emuoha local government area of Rivers State who lives in Rumuosi  was reportedly kidnapped from her one room apartment, until her fast decomposing body was discovered in a well on Sunday.
People drawing water from the well had noticed the foul odour as well as the fact that the water being taken out contained some oily substances.
Out of suspicion, some residents of area contacted the local vigilance group who informed the Police.
With the efforts of the  local vigilance groups and other volunteers,  the fast decomposing body of a lady later identified as late Ohaka was recovered from the well with supervision of the Police.
Her neighbors said the deceased was living on the  proceeds of interests she earns from the money lending business, popularly known as “Akawo” in the local palace.
An eyewitness told our correspondent that after her assailants broke into her apartment through the ceilings, she was killed, tied hands and legs with heavy block around her waist and thrown into the well close to her house.
Mr. Ahinike Akanni, the Chairman ,Rumuosi Community Development Committee, CDC, assured that the community will work with the Police to ensure that those behind the killing of the lady are fished out and brought to justice.
Akanni confirmed that as at yesterday, Sunday, two persons had been arrested. He said, however, that the community was interested in finding out the immediate and remote cause of her death.
“So far, the occupants of the compound where she lived have deserted the place. However, the Police have arrested two men. One of them was her boyfriend and a neighbour. The house and well have been cordoned off by the Police as accident scenes”.
Sequel to the pollution of the well with the dumping of the slain Lady,  Eze John Chibuzor Owhortee, Nyewe Eli Rumuosi, the Paramount ruler of Rumuosi,has ordered the closure of all the open and closed wells in Rumuosi community.
He said with the pollution of one well, it is assumed all other wells in the area have been polluted and it will be an abomination to further see the wells as sources of water.
At time of filing this report, the Rivers State Police Command had no reacted to killing of the the late Charity Ohaka.
Ends
