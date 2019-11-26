Mother of lady killed and dumped in a well in Rivers cries for justice

The late Miss Charity Ohaka, from Okporowo Ogbakiri in Emuoha local government area of Rivers State who lives in Rumuosi was reportedly kidnapped from her one room apartment, until her fast decomposing body was discovered in a well on Sunday.

People drawing water from the well had noticed the foul odour as well as the fact that the water being taken out contained some oily substances.

Out of suspicion, some residents of area contacted the local vigilance group who informed the Police.

With the efforts of the local vigilance groups and other volunteers, the fast decomposing body of a lady later identified as late Ohaka was recovered from the well with supervision of the Police.

Her neighbors said the deceased was living on the proceeds of interests she earns from the money lending business, popularly known as “Akawo” in the local palace.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that after her assailants broke into her apartment through the ceilings, she was killed, tied hands and legs with heavy block around her waist and thrown into the well close to her house.

Mr. Ahinike Akanni, the Chairman ,Rumuosi Community Development Committee, CDC, assured that the community will work with the Police to ensure that those behind the killing of the lady are fished out and brought to justice.

Akanni confirmed that as at yesterday, Sunday, two persons had been arrested. He said, however, that the community was interested in finding out the immediate and remote cause of her death.

“So far, the occupants of the compound where she lived have deserted the place. However, the Police have arrested two men. One of them was her boyfriend and a neighbour. The house and well have been cordoned off by the Police as accident scenes”.

Sequel to the pollution of the well with the dumping of the slain Lady, Eze John Chibuzor Owhortee, Nyewe Eli Rumuosi, the Paramount ruler of Rumuosi,has ordered the closure of all the open and closed wells in Rumuosi community.

He said with the pollution of one well, it is assumed all other wells in the area have been polluted and it will be an abomination to further see the wells as sources of water.

At time of filing this report, the Rivers State Police Command had no reacted to killing of the the late Charity Ohaka.

Ends