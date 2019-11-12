My disqualification laughable, says Bayelsa APC deputy guber candidate

***It won’t affect Saturday’s election – INEC

The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in next Saturday’s Bayelsa governorship election, Senator Degi Eremienyo. has vowed to challenge his disqualification from the election at the court of appeal.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday morning disqualified Degi for submitting false Information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The Judge gave the ruling in case instituted by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party alleging that Degi lied on oath about the academic qualifications he claimed he has in the forms he submitted to INEC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo established that the PDP’s claims were true, and in his judgement, ordered that INEC not to recognize the nomination of Degi Eremienyo as the APC Deputy Governorship candidate.

But Degi Eremienyo, in a telephone interview with journalists in Yenagoa said the judgement cannot stand as he had been using the same qualifications for a long time.