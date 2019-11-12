My disqualification laughable, says Bayelsa APC deputy guber candidate

My disqualification laughable, says Bayelsa APC deputy guber candidate

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:20 pm


Senator Degi Eremienyo, Bayelsa State APC Deputy Governorship disqualified by Abuja High Court

***It won’t affect Saturday’s election – INEC
The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in next Saturday’s Bayelsa governorship election, Senator Degi Eremienyo. has vowed to  challenge his disqualification from the election at the court of appeal.
A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday morning disqualified Degi for submitting false Information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
The Judge gave the ruling in case instituted by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party alleging that Degi lied on oath about the academic qualifications he claimed he has in the forms he submitted to INEC.
Justice Inyang Ekwo established that the PDP’s claims were true, and in his judgement, ordered that INEC not to recognize the nomination of Degi Eremienyo as the APC Deputy Governorship candidate.
But Degi Eremienyo,  in a telephone interview with journalists in Yenagoa said the judgement cannot stand as he had been using the same qualifications for a long time.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of INEC has said preparations for the Bayelsa election will not be affected by a court judgement, which disqualified the APC Deputy Governorship candidate in the State.
Professor Mahmood Yakubu said this in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State on Tuesday during a meeting with political actors and others involved in the governorship and Senatorial re-run elections in Kogi West.
According to him, the Commission is ready for the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Just in: 2 policemen shot dead as DIG leads 3 AIGs,15 CPs to Bayelsa for guber poll
    1 hour ago

    Stay away from ‘yahoo yahoo’, EFCC tells students
    1 hour ago

    Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter recovering after surgery
    2 hours ago

    South Africa reveals blueprint for energy future
    2 hours ago

    INEC ready for Kogi, Bayelsa poll says Chairman
    2 hours ago

    Policeman, trafficker nabbed for supplying drugs to Boko-Haram insurgents
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Economic Advisory Council: The Task Before Them
    4 hours ago

    Adamawa govt sacks over 300 polytechnic workers