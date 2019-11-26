N17m Fraud: Police Arraign 2 Men over Alleged

Tuesday, November 26, 2019


For allegedly obtaining the sum of N17 million, under false pretence and conspiracy, two men, Chief Ona Chikweruba and Rufus Okeke, are in serious trouble. They were, today, arraigned before an Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, presided over by L. Y. Balogun (Mrs.) by the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (ForceCIID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

The two men, according to Barrister Morufu Animashaun, the Legal officer of ForceCIID, Alalgbon, allegedly committed the offence sometimes in the year 2016, in IHS area, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Animashaun told the court that the two .men and others now at large, with an intent to defraud, collected the sum of N17 million, from one Celestine Odukwo, with the promise of selling to him scrap batteries and inverters.

Animashaun told the court that upon receiving the above mentioned amount, the two defendants and others involved in the illicit act, disappeared into tiny air.

The prosecutor further stated that it took the operatives of ForceCIID several years before the defendants could be apprehended and brought before the court.

He told the court that the offences committed by the defendants are contrary to sections 411, 314(1) and 280(1) of the Criminal laws Cap. C17, Vol. 3 of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under 314(3) and 287(3) of the same law.

The defendants placed not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea of not guilty, the prosecutor urged the court to remand them till the determination of the charge, while also asked for a trial date.

However, counsel to the defendants, D. I. Osoala and G. Ojiekhudi, informed the court that they have filed defendants bail application and same has been served on the prosecution.  The position confirmed by the prosecutor.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. Balogun, after taken submissions on the applications, admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties each.

Mrs. Balogon also ordered that each of the sureties must be tax payers for three years to the Lagos State government and must be residents of Lagos State.

The magistrate while adjourning the matter till December 16, for mention, ordered that the two defendants be remanded in the custody of Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS).

 

