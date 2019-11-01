N207.1m fraud: EFCC arraigns Lagos Auto dealer, Sarumi Babafemi

Akin Kuponiyi

An auto dealer, Sarumi Babafemi, 606 for style, was earlier today docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for money laundering.

A five-count charge was hauled at him and his two companies – 606 Autos Limited; 606 Music Limited; and Splash Off Entertainment Limited at a Federal High Court in Lagos, south west Nigeria

According to a statement by EFCC, Babafemi was alleged to have laundered a total sum of N207.1m between 2013 and 2018. “He was also alleged to have transferred N37.6million to one Omojadesola Allison; N93million to one Olanrewaju Oriyomi; N1.5million to one Abiola Ayorinde, alias ABK; N25million to one Bartholomew Ezeudoka; and N50million to one Amobi Uchenna, which he ought to have reasonably known that such funds form part of an unlawful act, to wit: obtaining money by false pretence.”

The EFCC legal officer for the EFCC, Mr A.B.C. Ozioko, said 606 and his companies acted contrary to Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended) and were liable to be punished under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

However the defendant and his companies pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Thus, , Dr Muiz Banire (SAN), the defence counsel, told the court

that he had filed an application for his client’s bail and had “served it on the prosecution. Banire, further told the court that the offence was bailable, therefore urged the court to admit the defendants to bail in liberal terms.

The EFCC legal officer, Mr Ozioko, urged the presiding Judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, to decline the bail application based on the defendant’s antecedents.

Ozioko said the charges against 606 were informed by intelligence from the American Federal Bureau of Intelligence.

He told the judge that there was another charge against the defendants pending before another court.

Justice Aneke while adjourning till November 4, 2019 to rule on the bail application,ordered that the defendant should be remanded in prison custody.