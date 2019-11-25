N30,000 minimum wage: Oshiomhole begs APC governors to pay

N30,000 minimum wage: Oshiomhole begs APC governors to pay

Monday, November 25, 2019 5:39 pm


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has pleaded with all APC state governors to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments.
Oshiomhole made the plea on Monday in Jos at the Federal Government- Progressives Governors Forum parley in Jos.
“As progressives, let us be the first to pay the new national minimum wage and not just the wage but also the consequential adjustments arising from it.
“Already, there are some proactive progressive governors that have taken steps to address this.
“I plead that you give this a priority, because when other governors are fighting whether or not to pay, you will say that progressive governors have paid.
“Where there is will, there will certainly be a way,” he said.
The APC national chairman also called on the APC governors to support border closure by the Federal Government.
He said that the nation’s borders should remain closed until neighboring countries follow the protocols of fair trade.
Oshiomole in an interview with journalists, also lend his support to financial autonomy for local governments in the country.
He said that local government autonomy was not negotiable.
According him, just as the Federal Government does not control state governor on how to manage his money, so should the state  governors allow the local governments to function.
He added that local governments should be allowed to operate the same way states operate with the Federal Government exercising oversight function.
“Local governments should be autonomous, but autonomy doesn’t mean there should not be oversight.
“The same way the Federal Government goes after a state Governor that breaks the financial rule, the same way state governor should go after local government that mismanages revenue that accrue to it,” he said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    IPPIS: Lecturers grumble as UI ASUU declares readiness to join strike
    3 mins ago

    Tunde Idiagbon worked as a reporter!
    14 mins ago

    Secondus, Saraki responsible for PDP woes in Kogi – PDP stalwart
    24 mins ago

    NDLEA promotes 2,788, redeploys 336 officers
    1 hour ago

    Resurrection of SLRSA in Line with Bio’s Economic Recovery Program
    2 hours ago

    Woman allegedly sells day-old baby N300,000
    2 hours ago

    Bio’s Economic Agenda (3)
    2 hours ago

    Africa to become top medical cannabis grower, experts say