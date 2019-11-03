NAF jets bomb ISWAP’s hideout in Borno

NAF jets bomb ISWAP’s hideout in Borno

Sunday, November 3, 2019 2:01 pm


File: NAF Alpha jets in action

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF)says it has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists’ hideout in the Northern part of Borno through air strikes conducted on Nov. 1 and 2.

NAF added that the air strikes were sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists were using the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against our forces.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja added that some of the ISWAP fighters were also neutralised at Arrinna Ciki on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the same area.

According to him, the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“The air strike on Nov. 1 was initiated when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, on confirmatory reconnaissance mission, spotted some ISWAP vehicles under some trees in the area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location, recording successful strikes to immobilise the vehicles.

“Similarly, a follow-up attack was executed on Nov. 2 after significant activity was observed in another part of the settlement.

“This occasioned the detailing of attack aircraft to engage the identified areas resulting in the destruction of some terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of some of their fighters,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    Funmi Iyanda’s film, ‘Walking with Shadows’ to premiere at AFRIFF
    28 mins ago

    National Advertising Conference: AAAN, ADVAN, NPAN, others partner APCON 
    44 mins ago

    Wike vows to hunt down criminal kingpin, ‘Italian’
    1 hour ago

    Here’s what you can do to win this woman’s 3,000 pounds prize!
    1 hour ago

    N3bn libel suit: Activist Segun Awosanya dares Rep. Jibrin
    2 hours ago

    News Analysis: What the proposed 7.5% increase in VAT portends
    2 hours ago

    Police nab fake doctor, shutdown hospital in Adamawa
    2 hours ago

    Kenneth Okonkwo, Tonto Dikeh honoured at Nollywood New Yam Festival