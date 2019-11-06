NASS to support revival of Ajaokuta steel company

The National Assembly will support the Federal Government to revive the Ajaokuta steel company.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, made the promise in a statement signed by his Mr Umar Muhammad, Chief Press Secretary on Tuesday.

The deputy speaker said this when he received the Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigeria Universities (CODET)

The committee was led by Mr Abubakar Aliyu on Tuesday.

Wase assured the committee of the National Assembly’s determination to partner with the Muhammadu Buhari-led Executive towards repositioning the country on the path of growth.

“I want to say that the parliament as a whole will support every course that will sustain our country’s effort towards the attainment of infrastructural development for our country.

“On the issue you raised, even during the last assembly, as a parliament, we pushed for the resuscitation of Ajaokuta steel complex even to the extent of appropriating money, and said this should be done.

“But those who did not see the wisdom then are beginning to see the wisdom today and today, no country can grow without that type of asset.

“That is the manufacturing of those things that will help us in our quest for industrial growth.”

He said that there was the new to ensure functional industries in the country that would cater for youth employment adding the “government should be the sole provider of employment”.

In his presentation earlier, the leader of the delegation urge the deputy speaker to help stimulate industrial growth through manufacturing.

“We believe strongly that manufacturing is the only thing that will help bring the country out of its economic and social challenges of today,” he said.

Aliyu also said the committee, which is made up of four different organs, runs various competitions every year on engineering related projects.

Aliyu said the competitions have individual and group categories for either best university of the year, the best graduating students, and the best lecturer of the year.

“What we do is to gather all the first class students from all the universities in a room and we give them a simple test, and the best performer will be given the prize