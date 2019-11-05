NASS will demand accountability in power sector – Lawan

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has said that the National Assembly will insist on accountability and transparency in the power sector, particularly in application of funds proposed for it in 2020 budget.

Lawan stated this on Monday when the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Chiedu Ugbo, led a delegation on a visit to the National Assembly, Abuja.

Lawan, in a statement by is Special Assistant on Press Ezrel Tabiowo, said that the Senate and House Committees would ensure prudent application of all funds channeled to the power sector.

The senate president said that the Federal Government had been shortchanged on agreements involving generation and distribution companies in the past.

He, however, warned that those behind shortchanging the government through power deals would be held accountable for their actions.

”One of the challenges Nigeria is faced with today and for a very long time in the area of development is power.

“Until we are able to fix the power situation, development will continue to be difficult to achieve.

“This is one area we will continue to give priority to ensure we are able to meet the targets.

‘It’s not going to be easy, but the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown clear determination in ensuring we get power fixed.

“The power sector has been surrounded with controversies for a long time.

“Expenditures were made in the past, and we did not see commensurate results from the expenditures. It is something to worry about.

“Some persons also have the tendencies to sign agreements that sometimes are clearly against the national interest. Time has come for people to stop doing this.

“We need to be very careful, time will come when people will be held responsible for their actions.

“We are very concerned with what is happening in the power sector because personally, we have not realised the best deal at all.