NASU expels FUTA branch Chairman over alleged “anti-union activities”

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) on Wednesday expelled, Mr Adebayo Aladerotohun, the Branch Chairman,

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), over alleged “anti-union activities”.

The expulsion was unanimously adopted by the Union during an Emergency Meeting of Universities and Inter-University Centres Trade Group Council at the University of Ilorin.

Speaking during the meeting, Prince Peter Adeyemi, the Secretary-General of NASU explained that the Emergency Meeting was as a result of alleged anti-union activities that include calling for his resignation.

He stated that Aladerotohun with other members from 11 branches of the union are colluding to usurp him (the secretary) of his positions.

According to him, a total of 480 branches make up NASU, and that there is no way 11 branch can connive to call for his resignation.

Adeyemi explained that the meeting of the 11 branches took place in FUTA, which he described as unconstitutional, saying “what we are fighting is an insurgency”.

He added that some of the grievances raised by Aladerotohun include Rules of Conference, which he explained was postponed due to paucity of funds, Check-up dues and issues of Delegates to conferences.

The NASU Secretary-General also explained that he supported moves by the Federal Government to include them into the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information (IPPIS) and that this is another point that Aladerotohun and the 11 branch are contending with him over.

He explained that since the Federal Government has agreed to capture some of the peculiarities, they decide to embrace the IPPIS.

According to him, if the Federal Government wants to use IPPIS to fight corruption in the country, then NASU will support such efforts.

Speaking earlier at the meeting, Mr Buhari Suleiman, Deputy President and Chairman NASU said the at the Sept. 10, Council Conference held in Imo State, the body language of the Chariman of FUTA, NASU was unremorseful of allegations levelled against him.

He added that every organ of the Union has its powers and limitations, and that even when agitating for any perceived rights, due process must be followed.

Earlier in his welcoming address, Mr Ibrahim Zubair, Chairman Unilorin NASU, appealed to members to eschew anything that will jeorpardise the peace of the union.

He, therefore, reiterated that the University of Ilorin NASU was in support of the Union.

In his reaction, after staging a walk-out from the meeting, Mr Adebayo Aladerotohun, the Branch Chairman, Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) said his expulsion is “illegal unlawful and unknown in the constitution of the Union”.

According to him, members were bribed to expel him, and that is why he staged a walk-out.

“Somebody was alleged of infringement, then he has the right to refute such allegations.

“I did not interject the Secretary-General when he was speaking, he has put me on the defensive side. The whole process was manipulated,” he said.

He also said that the matter would be taken up legally.