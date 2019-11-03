National Advertising Conference: AAAN, ADVAN, NPAN, others partner APCON 

The Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN), Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) will partner the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria on the forthcoming National Advertising Conference.

Organised by APCON, the conference, which holds at Abuja’s Transcorp Hilton Hotel between 25 and 27 November, is billed as the as the biggest Advertising event in Nigerian history and will, for the first time, bring together the most important industry stakeholders.

These include Advertising and Marketing Communications professionals as well as scholars and students with interest in Advertising, who will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with specially invited government figures and business leaders.

Expected to be in attendance at the conference are Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who will declare the conference open, and Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who will declare it closed. Also expected is Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will be the special guest and chief host, with the leaders of industry sectoral groups as co-hosts.

The conference has, as theme, “Advertising in the Post-digital Age: The Profession, The Business and Nigeria’s Socio-economic Development,” one that was deliberately chosen to help the industry prepare for and, importantly, fashion an appropriate response to changes happening globally.

Various committees comprising senior and distinguished practitioners from the various sectoral groups, it was gathered, have started implementing initiatives to make the conference a success.