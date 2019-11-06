NDDC controversies: Sen. Abe backs Nunieh – led interim board

Abe who is also a lawyer, and from the same Ogoni ethnic nationality with Joi Nunieh and rumoured to have influenced her nomination spoke in reaction to the controversies and the rejection of an interim Committee as an illegal contraption against NDDC Act by some groups.

Abe argued that President Muhammadu Buhari, by law, is the only person vested with the power to appoint any person into the Board and management of NDDC.

He advised those who may be aggrieved because their preferred persons were not appointed to take their grievances to the President.

“Why is the appointment of Nunieh different? This is not the first time such appointment of by the President was done.

Senator Abe expressed surprise about the media buzz on the appointment of Nunieh while, according to him, the focus should be on the fact that there has been sleaze going on in the Commission for which the President has ordered forensic audit to be done on its accounts from year 2000.

Speaking further on the seeming confusion, Kennedy Friday, an aide Senator Abe took to his Facebook timeline to argued that the role and capacity in which Nunieh is presently acting and performing does not require Senate confirmation. He said “It was the President who appointed Gbene Dr Joi Nunieh as Acting MD of NDDC and gave her a clear mandate of action. Like the EFCC boss and others working in acting capacity, such appointments do not require the confirmation of the Senate. Kennedy Friday who is also an Ogoni kinsman to Nunieh pointed out that there were two appointments for Gbene Dr Joi Nunieh in the space of few weeks. According to him, first she was appointed as a member of the board of NDDC representing Rivers, and the second was as Acting MD of NDDC. He noted that while the first required confirmation by the Senate (her confirmation has already been rejected), the second did not require any such confirmation. He argued that as such, the discharge of her duties as Acting MD of NDDC is not in anyway impaired or endangered by the rejection of her nomination by the Senate as member representing Rivers State. According to Abe’s aide “Finally, appointments in government come into life, and the tenure starts counting for tenured appointment when the “appointer” or the authority appointing swears-in the appointees, and not nominations that are screened and cleared by the Senate.”

The Senate had on Tuesday confirmed 15 out of the 16 nominees forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly for confirmation as board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).