Nigeria Army to court martial 70 soldiers in N/East

The Nigeria Army on Thursday inaugurated a General Court Martial to prosecute 70 erring personnel found defaulting in the counter insurgency operation in the North East.

Brig.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, said the court was inaugurated in accordance with Section 131(2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act, CAP A20 LFN 2004.

Khalifa said the court would exercise its duties within the confines of the law and military regimentation principles.

He added that principles of justice, equity and fairness would guide the proceeding of the court.

Khalifa said the aim was to encourage compliance with ethical standard and promote discipline to ensure successful implementation of military operations.

“Acts of cowardice, desertion, un-soldierly and other forms of indiscipline has no place in any army executing war,” he said.

The commander however enjoined the court members to be fair in discharging their duties