Nigeria Army to court martial 70 soldiers in N/East

Nigeria Army to court martial 70 soldiers in N/East

Thursday, November 7, 2019 5:57 pm


Buratai:

The Nigeria Army on Thursday inaugurated a General Court Martial to prosecute 70 erring personnel found defaulting in the counter insurgency operation in the North East.

Brig.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, said the court was inaugurated in accordance with Section 131(2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act, CAP A20 LFN 2004.

Khalifa said the court would exercise its duties within the confines of the law and military regimentation principles.

He added that principles of justice, equity and fairness would guide the proceeding of the court.

Khalifa said the aim was to encourage compliance with ethical standard and promote discipline to ensure successful implementation of military operations.

“Acts of cowardice, desertion, un-soldierly and other forms of indiscipline has no place in any army executing war,” he said.

The commander however enjoined the court members to be fair in discharging their duties

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Sports minister sacks AFN Technical Director, recalls Secretary General to Ministry
    2 hours ago

    Alleged P&ID scam: Court admits Briton to N500m bail
    2 hours ago

    Border Closure: Goods worth over N2bn impounded, 239 illegal migrants arrested
    3 hours ago

    Anambra SEMA raises alarm over second rise of River Niger in 2019
    3 hours ago

    Man arrested while attempting to sell son for N5m in Lafia
    3 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. to probe Ajimobi’s road contractors over shoddy jobs
    4 hours ago

    LIRS shutdown 6 coys over N42.68m tax evasion
    4 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: Akpoti floors INEC in court