Nigerian Army University honours President of Belemaoil

The Nigerian Army University has presented Special Honours Award to the Founder / President of Belemaoil Producing Ltd. Engr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr.

The Special Award was presented to the oil magnate and businessman by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof David Iliya Malgwi and management of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, on Thursday, for the outstanding support of Belemaoil Producing Ltd to the military institution.

Belemaoil constructed a multi-billion naira engineering faculty block, Students’ hostel block and provided potable drinking water for the University.

The award ceremony was witnessed by Director Downstream and Terminals Operations of Belemaoil, Alhaji Usman Ndanusa, HRH King Sir. Dr. Kroma A. Eleki, JP, (Chairman Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers), HRH King Bourdillon Ekine Oko (Secretary Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers), and a host of other dignitaries.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, had also earlier commended of Belema oil’s remarkable assistance to the young University through Prof. David Iliya Malgwi, the Vice Chancellor of the Nigerian Army University.

