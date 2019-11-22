No third-term agenda — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday that contrary to speculations, he is not going to make the mistake of attempting to go for unconstitutional third term of office.

The President spoke against the background of speculations by some activists, including a Lagos based lawyer, Barrister Femi Falana that a campaign to extend the the tenure of the President by unconstitutional their term may be in the offing.

But President said on Friday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) in Abuja that he will adhere to the provisions of the constitution by not attempting another term in office.

“I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third-term; besides age factor, I swore by the Holy Book that I will go by the constitution and the constitution says only two terms are available.

“I know that I’m in my last term and I can’t afford to be reckless, I’m not going to ask for anybody’s vote.

The president urged the NEC members to be conversant with Nigerian constitution to avoid factors that made the party to lose election in some states.

Buhari also urged the members to ensure that they were respected in their constituencies.

”Yesterday at the meeting of the caucus, I made some comments which are still relevant here.

“But to me, the most important is that every member of NEC should reposition him or herself to make sure that he has dominated his constituency politically.

“The aim is that, as I mentioned yesterday, history will not be fair to us out-rightly, if the APC collapses at the end of this term.

“History will be fair to us, if the APC remain strong and not only holds the centre but make gains.

”People will reflect with nostalgia that once upon a time, the builders of APC made lots of sacrifices, worked very hard.

“The sacrifices are physical, material and moral to make sure that we maintain the leadership politically.

“This is what we should all aim at and ensure that our constituencies understand us and follow us to this great objective,” he said.

Buhari described what happened to the party in Imo, Bauchi State, Sokoto State, Zamfara as unfortunate.

He urged the NEC members to discharge their responsibilities in line with the constitution.

“NEC members must make sure that people elected are responsible from polling units to wards, local governments and states in their constituencies.

“If for any other reason you divide the party at any constituency and it causes failure, then be prepared that history will not recognise you as a leader at any level at anytime,” he said.

Earlier, National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole said: ”I have chosen to amplify where we lost but we also made some gains that are quite understanding.

“I think our victory in Kwara for me was most outstanding; we now generally refer to Kwara with pride as the Otooge revolution.

Present at the meeting were former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, among others.