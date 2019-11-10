NYSC dismisses 2 corps members from orientation camp

NYSC dismisses 2 corps members from orientation camp

Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:24 pm


File copy: Some NYSC members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ebonyi has dismissed two corps members currently undergoing orientation programme for refusing to wear the statutory camp shorts and trousers.

The dismissal was made known in a statement made available, on Sunday, by Mrs Ngozi Ukwuoma, Information Officer, NYSC Ebonyi.

She gave the names of the affected corps members as Love Okafor and Odji Oritsetolaye.

According to her, the duo were spotted by the camp Director, Mrs Josephine Isu and her team during the routing morning inspection wearing white T-shirt with white skirts.

“They were accosted and upon interrogation, they disclosed that they could not wear white shorts and the trousers given to them by the NYSC because it was against their religious belief.

“Efforts made by the camp director to make them see the need to obey the camp and NYSC’s rules and regulations proved abortive as the matter was then officially reported to the authorities.

“The ‘de-kitting’ proceedings then commenced and the affected corps members were queried and subsequently faced the camp court,” she said.

Ukwuoma said that the duo were found guilty after stating that they were ready to bear the consequences of their actions.

“The court’s recommendations were submitted to the camp management and the camp director was directed to ‘de-kit’ them in the presence of security agencies.

“The security agencies then accosted them to the gate as they left the camp,” she said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Togo: Dangote builds $60m cement Plant, partners Govt to produce Fertiliser
    25 mins ago

    Zamfara APC seeks IGP’s intervention over ban on political gathering
    31 mins ago

    28 IDPs enroll in Edo varsity
    3 hours ago

    A Call for the Immediate Release of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare
    3 hours ago

    Tunde Bakare at 65: “My mother the first school I learnt from”
    4 hours ago

    Buhari congratulates new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja
    5 hours ago

    Buhari congratulates Pastor Bakare at 65
    5 hours ago

    Oyo Partners Sterling Bank on Micro-Bus Empowerment Scheme