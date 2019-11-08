Obaseki to Oshiomhole: ‘Mosquito’ can cause malaria

Friday, November 8, 2019 9:08 pm


Oshiomhole and Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Friday fired back at the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the “mosquito buzz” comment he made weeks ago.
Recall that Oshiomhole had referred to the political upheaval between him and Obaseki, as a “buzzing mosquito around the ear.”
He had said: “The test of leadership is when a mosquito is blowing your ear, if you keep quiet nobody will hear and if you shout mosquito, mosquito, everybody will hear…May we not be provoked by it.”
Obaseki while speaking at the Edo Women Summit, as part of activities to mark his 3rd year anniversary, said mosquito can bite and also cause malaria.
He said: “They say we are mosquito, but we will show them that mosquito can cause malaria and if you are not careful, malaria will kill you.”
He added that many of the laudable projects carried out by his administration, including EdoBest, were initiated and managed by women.

The Governor noted that with the investment in the education sector, Edo would not produce another generation of touts.

He stated that his administration has opened up the political space that people do not need to be mobilised to attend political rallies, adding that the sectors in which his administration has made tremendous progress were headed by women.

“Edo belongs to all of us and not a few individuals. Edo is on the move and more things are coming.

“The fight we are have been fighting about stable electricity will be won by next year,” declared.

 

