Olympic athlete jailed for drug trafficking

Olympic athlete jailed for drug trafficking

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 10:58 am


Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Dutch Olympic Athlete Madiea Ghafoor has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail after 2 million pounds ($2.58 million) worth of ecstasy tablets and crystal meth were found in the boot of her car in Germany, DPA news agency has reported.

Ghafoor, 27, was stopped at a border check in Elten in June where 50kg of ecstasy, 2kg of crystal meth and 11,950 euros in cash were seized by police, the report said.

The athlete, who ran for the Netherlands in the 4x400m relay at the 2016 Olympic Games, pleaded not guilty to the charges at Kleve District Court and said she thought she was carrying doping materials, the German news agency said.

The Dutch Athletics Union said it was shocked by the case and would investigate Ghafoor’s claim concerning doping materials to ascertain who else might have been involved.

“We are stunned by the judgment. With the ruling of the German court, the Athletics Union rejects the actions of Ghafoor.

“The Athletics Union condemns any use or trade in doping or drugs and fully commits itself to the Dutch doping law.

“The case has been transferred to the Doping Authority to investigate the extent to which the doping legislation has been violated,” a statement on the organisation’s website said.

Ghafoor refused to reveal who she was transporting the drugs for and said she feared for the safety of her family, DPA said.(Reuters/ NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Over 50 persons from our community in custody of kidnappers – Rigasa residents
    21 mins ago

    Apple pledges $2.5bn for affordable housing in California
    2 hours ago

    IGP salutes personnel gallantry in fighting Boko Haram
    2 hours ago

    Kogi 2019: Group warns against ‘ethnic’ campaigns
    2 hours ago

    Under-development: OBJ blames lack of ‘spirituality’ in govt
    2 hours ago

    NASS will demand accountability in power sector – Lawan
    2 hours ago

    Setback for Nollywood as Oscars Academy disqualifies ‘Lion Heart’
    8 hours ago

    Throwback: Day Ojukwu slapped his teacher