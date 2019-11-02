One die, 9 injured in Lagos – Ibadan Expressway crash

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State has advised motorists to always keep to the 50km speed limit at construction areas/axis in order to avoid mishaps.

The advise followed the death of a man and injuries of various degrees to passengers in an accident on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the TRACE Spokesperson, blamed the accident which involved a Mazda bus and a Mack tanker which occurred at 10:15am near Saapade bridge after Ogere on dangerous overtaking, which resulted in a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

He added that the tanker was on its rightful lane.

“The bus marked KRE-495 XA was coming from Ibadan while the tanker with registration number LND-868 XN was inbound Ibadan from Lagos.

“The axis is a diversion zone, with inbound and outbound traffic sharing the outbound traffic together due to the on going road reconstruction and rehabilitation by Reynold Construction Company (RCC)

“The bus driver didn’t calculate well before overtaking the vehicle in its front which resulted in a head-on collision with the tanker, which was on its rightful lane,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that five male adults and four female adults sustained injuries while one male adult died in the accident.

The TRACE spokesman said that the injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, Isara, while the deceased was deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

Akinbiyi advised motorists to always keep to the 50km speed limit at construction areas/axis in order to avoid mishaps