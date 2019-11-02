One die, 9 injured in Lagos – Ibadan Expressway crash

One die, 9 injured in Lagos – Ibadan Expressway crash

Saturday, November 2, 2019 6:15 pm


FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State has advised motorists to always keep to the 50km speed limit at construction areas/axis in order to avoid mishaps.

The advise followed the death of a man and injuries of various degrees to passengers in an accident on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the TRACE Spokesperson, blamed the accident which involved a Mazda bus and a Mack tanker which occurred at 10:15am near Saapade bridge after Ogere on dangerous overtaking, which resulted in a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

He added that the tanker was on its rightful lane.

“The bus marked KRE-495 XA was coming from Ibadan while the tanker with registration number LND-868 XN was inbound Ibadan from Lagos.

“The axis is a diversion zone, with inbound and outbound traffic sharing the outbound traffic together due to the on going road reconstruction and rehabilitation by Reynold Construction Company (RCC)

“The bus driver didn’t calculate well before overtaking the vehicle in its front which resulted in a head-on collision with the tanker, which was on its rightful lane,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that five male adults and four female adults sustained injuries while one male adult died in the accident.

The TRACE spokesman said that the injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, Isara, while the deceased was deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

Akinbiyi advised motorists to always keep to the 50km speed limit at construction areas/axis in order to avoid mishaps

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Ajaokuta Steel Coy equipment in good working condition – Union
    32 mins ago

    Oshiomhole hails Obaseki for sustaining his legacies
    52 mins ago

    Breaking! Oba of Lagos, Gov. Obaseki, others attacked at Oshiomhole’s house
    2 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Court adjourns suit to nullify PDP primary
    3 hours ago

    1993: Buhari’s interview on his overthrow by IBB, IMF, N2.8b oil money, others
    9 hours ago

    Throwback: Day teacher beat up Buhari for truancy
    10 hours ago

    I insist, we are sons, daughters of Oduduwa, not Yorubas
    10 hours ago

    IST: Workers celebrate, thank God for sack of executive chairman