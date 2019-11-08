Onyema grateful to Buhari as Air Peace acquires B737-800 aircraft

Onyema grateful to Buhari as Air Peace acquires B737-800 aircraft

Friday, November 8, 2019 2:38 pm


Allen Onyeama, Chairman, Air Peace

Mr. Allen Onyeama, the Chairman of Air Peace airline has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for creating the enabling environment that made it possible for the airline to record tremendous strides in the aviation industry within a very short time of its existence.

Mr Stanley Olisa, Corporate Communications Executive of the airline said this while confirming that in line with its expansion plan, Air Peace has added a B737- 800NG to boost its domestic and regional operations on Friday in Lagos.

“Our Chairman, Mr Allen Onyema, is eternally grateful to President Buhari for making it possible for Air Peace to become what she is within the four years of the President’s regime.

“This is through the zero tax regime on imported commercial aircraft and aircraft spares introduced by his administration,” Olisa said while confirming that the latest addition to the fleet of the air line arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 8 p.m. on Thursday from Europe.

According to him, the new arrival is a 160 seater aircraft comprising 16 Business Class and 144 economy class seats.

Olisa said: “Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, last year became the first airline in sub Saharan Africa to place a firm order for 10 B737 Max.

“The airline earlier this year made an order for 20 brand new 124 seater E195-E2 jets from Embraer, thereby making history as the launch customer of this new aircraft in the entire Africa.”

According to him, having successfully started operations on the Sharjah-Dubai route on July 5, Air Peace would soon began services on international routes such as London, Houston, Johannesburg, Mumbai and Guangzhou.

 

