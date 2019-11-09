Ore Falomo, MKO Abiola’s doctor, dies

Ore Falomo, MKO Abiola’s doctor, dies

Saturday, November 9, 2019 5:50 pm


Dr Ore Falomo

Dr Ore Falomo who was the late Chief MKO Abiola’s doctor, is dead. According to sources at his Maryland, Lagos hospital, he passed on around 2 am on Saturday after a brief illness.

Apart from Abiola, military brass hats, traditional rulers, businessmen and diplomats were some of his patients.

One of the things that pained him most when he was alive was that when Abiola, winner of the 12 June 1993 presidential election, was in detention, the securoty operatives did not allow him to see the late politician.

