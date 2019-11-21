Oshiohmole presents re-elected Kogi Governor to Buhari

Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:03 pm


Bello, Buhari, Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday formally presented the Kogi Gov.-elect, Yahaya Bello, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the re-elected Governor had earlier received a Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, today.

The meeting between the president and the re-elected governor alongside the APC national chairman was held behind closed doors.

The Returning Officer of the Nov. 16 Kogi governorship election, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, had on Monday declared Yahaya Bello as winner of the election after polling 406,222 votes.

Bello defeated 24 other contestants, including Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 189,704 votes.

Bello, Buhari, Oshiomhole

President Buhari had on Monday met behind closed doors with Bayelsa Governor-elect, Mr David Lyon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Bayelsa State governor-elect was also accompanied on the visit by National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiohmole, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Gov. Badaru Abubakar Jigawa as well as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva

