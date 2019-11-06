Oshiomhole plotted attack on Oba of Lagos, Obaseki, others, Edo govt insists

…demands unreserved apology

The Edo State Government has said that the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and other notable guests, at the Iyamho country home of the former governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was premeditated and executed with the active connivance and directive of the former governor.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government demanded that an unreserved and unconditional apology be tendered to all persons who were victims of this sacrilegious, treasonable and extremely embarrassing event.

Narrating the ordeal of the governor and his guests at Oshiomhole’s residence, Ogie said, “On Saturday, November 2, 2019, His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, as Visitor of the University, attended the 1st Convocation Ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho. The Governor was accompanied on his trip by the following persons: HRM, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos; Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, the newly installed Chancellor of the University and his wife; Oba Otudeko, renowned businessman and philanthropist, among other dignitaries”

“Upon the conclusion of the ceremony at the university venue, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, personally invited the governor and his guests to his country home at Iyamho for lunch.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole went ahead of his invited guests to his residence and obviously was aware of the build up of thugs within his compound in advance of the arrival of the governor and the Very Important Persons (VIPs).”

According to him, “The Governor and his guests, which included the Oba of Lagos and the Deputy Governor of Edo State Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, then proceeded to the residence of the National Chairman to honour his invitation, only to be attacked upon arrival by the pre-positioned thugs at the entrance to the residence of the National Chairman.

“The entourage suffered damage to vehicles on the convoy and had to return to the university premises from where they boarded the helicopter for the trip to Benin.”

Ogie maintained that it “is clear from the sequence of events that the attack on the governor, the Oba of Lagos and other VIPs was premeditated and could not have occurred without the active connivance or directive of the National Chairman.

“In the circumstances, the government of Edo State believes that the only option open to a host who has superintended such misdemeanor is to tender an unreserved and unconditional apology to all persons who were victims of this sacrilegious, treasonable and extremely embarrassing event.”

Noting that such disgraceful acts was alien to Edo people, he said, “In the light of the seeming inability of the actual culprit to generate the required spirit to offer the necessary apologies, the government and people of Edo State apologise most sincerely to all our honoured guests, who were victims of this show of shame, the facts of which have earlier been recounted.

“We must state that it is certainly not in our character as Edo people to inflict such barbaric treatment on our guests. This is even more so in the light of the historic linkages between the Royal stool of Lagos and Edo people.”

Stressing that those involved in the attack would be brought to justice, he noted, “the government of Edo State assures all concerned and members of the general public that we shall deploy all the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime and their sponsors, no matter how highly placed they may be.”