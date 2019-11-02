Osinbajo, the most trustworthy VP of Nigeria ever – Emir of Daura

Alhaji Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown in Katsina State, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the most trustworthy vice president Nigeria ever had.

The Emir, who said this while commending the loyalty and commitment of Osinbajo to the administration of President Buhari also noted that the vice president has the best interest of Nigeria on his mind.

Osinbajo was in Daura for the turbanning ceremony of Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Musa Haro, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The President’s nephew was bestowed with one of Daura emirate’s highest traditional title, Danmadamin Daura, by the Emir.

Umar also noted that the traditional institutions in the state and the country would continue to identify with the Buhari-led administration.

The royal father noted that the turbanning of Haro as a district head without portfolio was due to his contributions to the development of the emirate and Nigeria at large.

Prominent among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony were the chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha, Gov Nasiru El Rufai of Kaduna State and the deputy governors of Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe and Kano states.