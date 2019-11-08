Oyo Charges Butchers Association to be Hygienic

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has charged the state chapter of the Butchers’ Association of Nigeria, BAN, to ensure strict compliance with the state government’s directive of operating mainly at government designated centre, stressing that butchers in Ibadan could only operate at the central abattoir located at Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan.

The government noted that the directive has become necessary because it is determined to ensure that the residents of the state are not allowed to consume meat that is not process in an hygienically fit environment.

Giving this directive today at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Ibadan, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Ojemuyiwa Jacob Ojekunle stated that the state government was interested in the well-being of the people hence, it would ensure that they consume what is good for their health.

He said, “The regulations guiding butchering and meat processing in the state are in place and the butcher must adhere to it strictly. It is a law that butchers must process their meats at the central abattoir at Akinyele for now, pending when we will establish other ones. The health and well-being of the people are paramount to the government. We will not joke with the adherence. Nobody should violate this. It is for our own good”.

He stated further that the state has food vendors scattered across the state and it is important to ensure that meat supplies into the society by the butchers are produced under the most hygienic condition to guarantee safety of all consumers.