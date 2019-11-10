Oyo Govt Reunites Rescued Inmates of Tortured Center with Families

Oyo Govt Reunites Rescued Inmates of Tortured Center with Families

Sunday, November 10, 2019 2:37 pm


Makinde orders demolition of illegal rehabilitation centre

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Danni, has revealed that 23 inmates rescued from the illegal Olore Correctional Centre at Ibadan, capital of Oyo State,  are currently receiving treatments at Adeoyo Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan, while others, numbering about hundred, who are certified medically fit have been reunited with their families.

The state government has ordered the demolition of the illegal centre

Sanni said, “after due profiling of the rescued inmates by the relevant state government agency and security agencies, over hundreds rescued inmates were handed over to their relatives and right individuals with an agreement not to return them to such centers again”.

She urged parents and guardians to always seek government assistance in correcting societal ills, rather than subjecting their children to the care of unregistered correctional centers. “Cases like this and many societal ills are better handled by social workers in the ministry. Parents and guardians should always consult the ministry for corrections and rehabilitation of their wards in a better way rather than subjecting them to torture”, she added.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    Tunde Bakare at 65: “My mother the first school I learnt from”
    40 mins ago

    Buhari congratulates new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Buhari congratulates Pastor Bakare at 65
    2 hours ago

    Oyo Partners Sterling Bank on Micro-Bus Empowerment Scheme
    3 hours ago

    Security votes: SERAP sues Buhari, NASS, others
    4 hours ago

    Surgery: Ex- Green Eagles defender solicits for financial support
    4 hours ago

    Oil discovery: Bauchi Governor says no rift with Gombe
    4 hours ago

    Air Force Council approves promotion of 99 senior officers