Oyo Govt Reunites Rescued Inmates of Tortured Center with Families

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Danni, has revealed that 23 inmates rescued from the illegal Olore Correctional Centre at Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, are currently receiving treatments at Adeoyo Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan, while others, numbering about hundred, who are certified medically fit have been reunited with their families.

The state government has ordered the demolition of the illegal centre

Sanni said, “after due profiling of the rescued inmates by the relevant state government agency and security agencies, over hundreds rescued inmates were handed over to their relatives and right individuals with an agreement not to return them to such centers again”.

She urged parents and guardians to always seek government assistance in correcting societal ills, rather than subjecting their children to the care of unregistered correctional centers. “Cases like this and many societal ills are better handled by social workers in the ministry. Parents and guardians should always consult the ministry for corrections and rehabilitation of their wards in a better way rather than subjecting them to torture”, she added.