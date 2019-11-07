Oyo Govt. to probe Ajimobi’s road contractors over shoddy jobs

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State government has vowed to summon some contractors that were awarded road constructions contracts by the erstwhile governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi for questioning over poor execution of the jobs.

Some of the contractors may also be asked to go back to site to correct identified shoddy jobs.

Speaking through the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Prof Raphael Afonja during an inspection tour of Taki and Odo-Oru-NEPA roads in Ogbomoso town on Wednesday November 6, 2019, the governor expressed displeasure at the poo execution of roads constructed under the Ajimobi’s administration.

Among the uncompleted roads by the last administration are Ogbomoso township road, Saki’s Poly to Ijale-Oda road, Oyo township roads and Elewuro Road in Akobo, Ibadan.

Some of the roads constructed in Ibadan less than a year ago like the Idi-Ape to General Gas road are already failing.

Makinde said, “The roads were not designed properly for the purpose they are meant to serve and as such, the failure of the roads is of great concern to us. Therefore, we will look for the contractors that did the road works and bring them back to site to complete the jobs or be made to refund government money back to its coffers. The inspection of the roads was to yield to calls made by people for government’s intervention on the roads. As a responsive government, we owe the people the responsibility to come and see things for ourselves and proffer possible solutions”.

Responding, Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, charged the federal and the state governments on speedy completion of both the federal and the state roads in Ogbomoso axis.