Oyo Solid Minerals Development Agency Solicit Partnership from UI

Saturday, November 9, 2019 2:26 pm


From left Profs. Adebola Ekanola, Adenike Adeyemo, Abel Idowu Olayinka, Mr Abiodun Oni and Olubunmi Faluyi

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka has encouraged the Oyo State Solid Minerals Development Agency to partner with the Premier University.

Olayinka, who stated this while receiving the members of the agency who paid a courtesy visit to the institution said that the partnership has become necessary if the agency wanted to enjoy the wealth of knowledge embedded in academia as well as thriving on interdisciplinary research that would meet the societal needs.

The Vice Chancellor said that collaborations among institutions bring faster development to a nation, stressing that no one could operate alone in a world that has become a global village.

Responding, the Chairman of the agency, Abiodun Oni pointed out that the purpose of the visit to the institution was to request for collaboration on solid minerals in Oyo state.

Oni, therefore, seeks support for business development, having known UI for excellence in scholarship and service delivery adding, “I hopes to contribute my quota to the development of the institution that produced me”.

