PDP demands release of its head of security, others arrested in Kogi

Sunday, November 3, 2019 11:30 pm


Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that its head of security in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mr. Edeh Abutu and other members have been framed up and arrested in Kogi ahead of the State’s November 16 governorship poll.

The party therefore called for their immediate and unconditional release.

The party made the call at a news conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan alleged that Abutu and some other PDP members in Kogi were arrested on what he called trumped up charges and taken to an unknown destination “where they were believed to be under torture”.

He recalled that on Thursday, the PDP had raised the alarm over alleged plots to clampdown on key party leaders in the state.

Ologbondiyan claimed that frame up, harassment, victimisation, threats and arrests of innocent citizens were being used in order to manipulate the forthcoming election in the state.

He said that Abutu had been threatened with arrest and frame-up several times before he was eventually picked up.

The PDP spokesman added that party’s head of security was framed and arrested after he pulled a “gargantuan crowd” for PDP’s governorship campaign rally in Dekina.

He said that available reports showed that thugs invaded Abutu’s residence, harassed citizens with gunshots, abducted him and took him to an unknown destination.

“The PDP is also aware of plots to frame-up other PDP leaders with allegations of illegal possession of firearm, sponsoring of violence and training of thugs, among others as an attempt to intimidate the citizens,” he said.

Ologbondiyan cautioned that the continuous detention of Abutu was capable of causing crisis in the state.

He urged security agencies not to allow themselves to be entangled with the APC against the people, as such “will diminish the trust, respect and confidence that people have for them.

 

