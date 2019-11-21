PDP loses another ‘big wig’ in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

The gale of resignation currently bashing the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP), got worse on Thursday, with the resignation of its former candidate for Etsako Federal Constituency, Chief Blessing Agbomhere.

He hails from Estako Central local government area, where State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, hails from.

In his resignation letter sent to the party, Agbomhere said politics was “a serious business that requires serious minded individuals with the commitment and passion to win, and continue to win for the people.”

He said his interest in politics was to be in a position to help his people and the society.

He said; “Politics cannot be done by those who are not interested winning and in taking power. When the spirit, commitment and zeal to win disappears, failure becomes habitual and perpetual.

“If we like politics, let’s do politics by winning. If we are not ready to win, let’s quit politics, so that those who are interested in winning can be supported to do politics. Politics is meant to be done and won to affect the lives of the people. And so, politics of failure does no good to those who do it and those who will be affected by such failure.

“Since the race for victory and success has no finish line, I hereby resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party to pursue my interest in promoting good governance, youth and women empowerment and community development.”

He indicated in the resignation letter that he was leaving the party with hundreds of his supporters.

It will be recalled that a two-time governorship candidate of the PDP, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has earlier transmitted a letter of resignation to the party.

Ize-Iyamu who indicated in his resignation letter that his exit from the party was without malice, said he was leaving with his supporters.