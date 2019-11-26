Pension Fund Asset at 3rd quarter of 2019 stands at N9.58trn – NBS

Pension Fund Asset at 3rd quarter of 2019 stands at N9.58trn – NBS

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:33 pm


Minister-of-Finance-Zainab-Ahmed

The National  Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Pension Asset and RSA Membership Data of third quarter 2019 reflected that the Pension Fund Asset under Management stood at N9.58trillion.

The NBS made this known in its third quarter report 2019 of Pension Asset and RSA membership data in Abuja on Tuesday.

The NBS said this development was more than N9.03 trillion in the first quarter, 2019.

It explained that the Federal Government Bonds had the highest weight of 46.71 per cent of the total pension fund assets and closely followed by treasury bills with 23.62 per cent.

It, however, noted that the local money market securities had 11.21 per cent weight while foreign money market securities had the least with 0.09 per cent weight.

