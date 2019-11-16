Photos of Kogi election: Aftermath of thugs’ attack and carting away of eight ballot boxes, card readers

Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:57 pm
Aftermath of thugs’ attack and carting away of eight ballot boxes, card readers
Aftermath of thugs’ attack and carting away of eight ballot boxes, card readers and other electoral materials, including bags and phones of youth corpers at Ward A, Crowther Memorial College, Lokoja
