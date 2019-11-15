Behold, photos of masked men who wanted to attack Gov Makinde in Lokoja

Today, some men who dressed in police uniform allegedely attacked the hotel (Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, located along Stadium Road, ) where Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State lodged.

Makinde is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kogi State Campaign Council.

He is in Kogi in his capacity as the Chairman of that Council.

According to a statement by Taiwo Adisa, the Governor’s spokesman, “Eyewitnesses confirmed that the hooded security operatives arrived the Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, located along Stadium Road, Lokoja, where the Governor and some members of the PDP Campaign Council are lodged at about 12.50 pm, on Friday, shooting sporadically and attempting to break into the hotel rooms.”

Photo credit: PDP