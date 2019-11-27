Police confirm release of abducted Nsukka Catholic priest

Police confirm release of abducted Nsukka Catholic priest

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 11:58 pm


Ebere Amaraizu

The Police Command in Enugu State says abducted Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Malachy Asadu, serving under Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, has been released.

Asadu was abducted on Monday by unknown persons in Nsukka town.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the release to NAN on Wednesday, said that the priest was released this evening.

Amaraizu said that the priest had been reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka.

“The kidnapped Nsukka Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Malachy Asadu, has been released and reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka this evening,’’ he said.

The police spokesman, however, did not give further details on the release.

Another abducted Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndulue, was released and reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu 10 days ago.

While about a month ago, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu, Deputy Rector, Queen of the Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, was released by his abductors.

Madu was kidnapped at the seminary’s gate on Oct. 29.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Governors Fayemi, Tambuwal to Speak at Oxford University on “20 Years of Democracy in Nigeria”
    20 mins ago

    Kwara United FC back in NPFL after acquiring Delta Force’s slot
    37 mins ago

    Nigeria earned $21bn from oil, gas sector in 2017 – NEITI
    1 hour ago

    IPPIS enrollment splits ABU
    1 hour ago

    EFCC docks man for N20m fraud
    2 hours ago

    Women journalists in Edo protest alleged manipulation of election process
    2 hours ago

    Minimum wage: Gov Abiodun to negotiate with workers
    2 hours ago

    Alleged N1.35bn fraud: EFCC presents more evidence on how Lamido diverted state funds