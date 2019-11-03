Police declare Rivers’ robbery kingpin, ‘Italian’, gang members, wanted

According to his profile as released by the Police, Amadi hails from Omueke Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

“Justice Amadi alias Italian is suspected to be a notorious Armed robber and leader of a Cult group whose gang is responsible for all the criminal activities in Ikwerre and its environs.”

According to the Police, the wanted suspect is dark in complexion, 5.6ft tall, in his mid-20s and speaks Ikwerre and English languages fluently.

The Police also listed criminal activities allegedly carried out by Justice Amadi and his gang members to include the murder of two police men on 1 June, 2019, at about 5.45pm at the Elele/Omerelu area of Port Harcourt.

Police said the gang ambushed the policemen who were responding to a distress call and killed them.

The leader of the Police team, DSP. Yusuf Abdullahi of the Anti-Cultism Unit sustained life threatening gunshot injuries in the encounter while a Police Sergeant was killed and his rifle stolen

.

The criminal gang led by the wanted suspect, according to the Police, was behind the kidnap of one Mrs. Chioma Ewor on June 1, 2019, at the Redeemed Church of God, lgwuruta, in Ikwerre local government area.

The suspect was abducted and was taken away along with her Lexus SUV Rx330.

She was later rescued the following day at a forest in Ipo Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area where her was also recovered.

The gang also allegedly ambushed and attacked some police mobile personnel on 6 June 2019, along Elele/Omerelu Road during which they shot one of the officers dead while two others sustained gunshot wounds.

In the light of the above, the Command appealed to the general public or any person with useful information that can lead to the arrest of alias Italian, to report to the nearest Police Station or call the following; Security Numbers

1.08032003514 2.08028915462 3. 08098880134

The Police pledged that a handsome reward awaits any person that can give information that will lead to his arrest or those of his gang members.