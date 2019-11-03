Police nab fake doctor, shutdown hospital in Adamawa

Police nab fake doctor, shutdown hospital in Adamawa

Sunday, November 3, 2019 2:12 pm


The Adamawa Police Command has arrested one Gambu Adamu, a patient medicine store operator who turned a three bedroom house to a clinic and began admitting patients.

The suspect, Gambo Adamu, was arrested on October 24, 2019 following intelligence report in Modire-Yolde-Pate ward in Yola South local government area.

The command spokesperson, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola said the suspect identified as Gambo Adamu, was arrested and remanded under prison custody.

He said Adamu was initially a patent medicine retailer who suddenly began admitting patients.

”The suspect is already charged to court while investigation continues,” Nguroje said.

According to the PPRO, the command have shutdown the illegal facility.

He said the command was liaising with the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association and the state government for further investigation.

Nguroje called on members of the public to give maximum cooperation by reporting any suspicious activity to the police or nearest security outpost for prompt action.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri recently expressed concern over the proliferation of quack medical doctors and illegal hospitals in the state.

Fintiri said that the activities of fake medical doctors in the state was an issue of grave concern and directed the state ministry of health and other relevant stakeholders to fight the menace.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    Funmi Iyanda’s film, ‘Walking with Shadows’ to premiere at AFRIFF
    28 mins ago

    National Advertising Conference: AAAN, ADVAN, NPAN, others partner APCON 
    44 mins ago

    Wike vows to hunt down criminal kingpin, ‘Italian’
    1 hour ago

    Here’s what you can do to win this woman’s 3,000 pounds prize!
    1 hour ago

    N3bn libel suit: Activist Segun Awosanya dares Rep. Jibrin
    2 hours ago

    News Analysis: What the proposed 7.5% increase in VAT portends
    2 hours ago

    NAF jets bomb ISWAP’s hideout in Borno
    2 hours ago

    Kenneth Okonkwo, Tonto Dikeh honoured at Nollywood New Yam Festival