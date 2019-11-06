Police recover vehicle stolen in Nigeria in Niger Republic

Police recover vehicle stolen in Nigeria in Niger Republic

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 6:17 pm


The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Usman Nagogo, has said that his command has recovered a Toyota Hilux van belonging to the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in the state.

Nagogo, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said the vehicle was taken at gun point from the state coordinator of the directorate in Gusau.

He explained that personnel of the command in partnership with other Nigerien security tracked a syndicate that specialized in vehicle theft which they sold to their contact in parts of Niger Republic.

According to him, during the operations which were carried out in October, three other vehicles were recovered in Niger Republic.

He added that the vehicles had been returned to Gusau for their rightful owners to come with their evidences of ownership for collection.

He said the gang members, who already confessed to their crimes, included Mohammed Dahiru, Abubakar Ahmed, Sani Garba, Samaila Abubakar and Abubakar Ibrahim.

The commissioner said the investigations took the police team to Suleja in Niger state and Niger Republic where the other three vehicles were recovered.

He said several other items including generator, sewing machine and different types and brands of electronics as well as a mark rout pistol were also recovered from the criminals.

He said the gang members also specialised in raping female members of their victims.

He promised to charge all the suspects to court after conclusion of investigations.

