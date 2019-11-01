Police to arraign 6 suspects for murder of PDP chieftain in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Police Command said on Friday that officers of its homicide section has concluded Investigation and established a prima facie case against six persons over the murder of Anele Nworzuruka, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Alakahia chapter in Obio-Akpor local government area of the State.

Nworzuruka was shot dead in front of his wife and three children in his house on September 21, 2019, in Alakahia at about 2 am that fateful morning.

In a press statement issued to newsmen on the investigation of the murder of the PDP chieftain, the Police identified the six arrested suspects as Bright Wali ‘m’ 21years from Alakahia Community, Blessing Ogbuagu, female, 23years from Abia State, Chineme Wemeh, 26 years from Alakahia Community and Stanley Levi, male, 19 years from Alakahia Community. The others are Nnamdi Emenike ,35years from Alakahia Community and Sunday Bright 35years from Alakahia. The Police claimed that the suspects who were arrested at different times, confessed to being members of Iceland Cult group terrorizing Alakahia and Choba communities in Obio/Akpor LGA of the State. One of the suspects, Bright Wali, is said to have confessed to have led his gang to the house of the deceased where they shoot him to death. His confession led to the arrest of others, who, according to the police, have also confessed their complicity in the murder.

Nnamdi Omoni, spokesperson for Rivers Police Command told journalists that the suspects who also confessed to taking part in other criminal activities and cult clashes in Alakahia would soon be charged to court.

He added that police are trailing fleeing members of the cult group responsible for the killing of the late community leader.

One of the suspects arrested in connection to the murder, Bright Wali in an interview with a local newspaper, Eastwest reporters, claimed he was forced by two other members of the killer gang to the house of the late Nworzuruka.

On her part, the female suspect, Augustina, who denied being part of the group that killed the late Anele Nworzuruka explained how Wali informed her of the crime.

She claimed that she later informed her late boyfriend’s wife and left for Aba, but was arrested by men of State CID after she returned to Port Harcourt.