Policeman killed as burning building collapsed in Lagos Island

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 10:30 pm


The six-storey building gutted by fire on Tuesday in Lagos Island has collapsed, killing a policeman at the scene, reports the news Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The six-storey building located at 43 Martins Street, Lagos Island, collapsed around 8:30p.m. on Tuesday as firemen continued spirited efforts at extinguishing the inferno.
A section of the burning building collapsed on the policeman, severely injuring him while trying to control the surging crowd.
Confirming the death, Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Lagos Central Business Distric said the policeman died in hospital following injuries sustained in the building collapse.
Further details on casualties later.
