Professor Remi Raji, Others Honoured

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Former Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Remi Raji-Oyelude has been inducted into the fellowship of the largest association of writers in Africa.

Speaking during the induction at the 38th International Annual Convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors, which held in Enugu between October 31 and November 2, 2019, ANA President, Mallam Denja Abdullahi stated that the nomination of the international scholar, for the special and lifetime award was in recognition of his literary and scholarly excellence and commitment to the progress of the association over the decades.

According to the President of the association, “the ANA fellow designation reflects achievement at the highest level of writing practice and excellence”.

Speaking on the honour, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka noted that Raji has always been a pride of the nation’s Premier University.

He said, “Kindly join me in congratulating our own Professor Remi Raji-Oyelade, member of Council of the University of Ibadan and Quondam Dean of Arts for this well-deserved recognition. The best is yet to come”.

Remi Raji is the pen name of Aderemi Raji-Oyelade, author of six volumes of poetry including A harvest of laughters (1997), Lovesong for my wasteland (2005), Gather my blood rivers of song (2009) and Sea of my mind (2013). His poetry has been translated into French, German, Catalan, Swedish, Ukrainian, Latvian, Croatian and Hungarian. A multiple award-winner and professor of English at the University of Ibadan, Raji-Oyelade was a former President of ANA (2011-2015).

Also, Registrar Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and Quondam Head, Department of Teacher Education, Professor Segun Ajiboye, Head, Department of Arts and Social Science Education, Professor Clement Olusegun Olaniran Kolawole and Director, Directorate of Affiliated Institutions, Professor Wole Akinsola were inducted as members of the Nigerian Academy of Education NAE.

They were inducted at the 34th Annual Congress of the Academy.

While the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Admin of the institution, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale was elected and decorated as a professional Fellow of the Polymer Institute of Nigeria, PIN, the Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Professor Emiola Oluwabunmi Olopade-Olaopa was elected into the Board of Directors of the Societe Internationale d’Urology (World Congress of Urology) as Chairman of the Membership Section for Africa and the Middle East.

He was elected at the General Assembly of the 39th Congress which held in Athens, Greece on Saturday, October 20, 2019.