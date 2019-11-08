Road accident claims 12 lives in Niger

Road accident claims 12 lives in Niger

Friday, November 8, 2019 9:03 pm


FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger said that 12 people were killed in an accident on Friday in Gwacipe village of Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna that the accident involved DAF Trailer with registration number KMW 08 AX and Toyota Hiace with registration number SSU 08 XA.

“The accident involved 25 people, 12 of them were killed while nine sustained injuries and taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawu for treatment.

“All corpses have been deposited at the hospital,” he said.

The sector commander attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

He appealed to road users to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Edo 2020: Mrs. Obaseki warns against neglecting women
    21 mins ago

    Obaseki to Oshiomhole: ‘Mosquito’ can cause malaria
    33 mins ago

    11 die from gastroenteritis outbreak in Lagos
    57 mins ago

    Tax Default: ICPC seizes 44 assets worth N14.7bn in Abuja
    4 hours ago

    Kogi: SDP will be on ballot, but no shift in poll date, says INEC
    5 hours ago

    Just in: Presidency confirms sack of Osinbajo aides, gives reasons
    5 hours ago

    Nigerian Army University honours President of Belemaoil
    6 hours ago

    Fears as petroleum laden tanker falls in Rivers