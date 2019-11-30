Robbery attack: Insurance FC sympathize with FC Ifeanyin Ubah

By Jethro lbileke

The Management, staff and players of Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, have expressed shock over the robbery attack suffered by players and officials of Ifeanyi Ubah FC of Awka.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday at Kabba junction, near Lokoja, in Kogi state, while on their way to Kano for the NPFL match day 6 away game with Jigawa Golden Stars.

In a statement signed by the Media Officer of Insurance FC, Kehinde Osagiede, the team expressed pain and sympathy over the development.

“We were pained on hearing the sad news yesterday while we were also on the road to Yenagoa for Bayelsa Utd game.

“We in Insurance are with you at this difficult time and pray that God in His mercy, grants you all that is needed to overcome the effects of the terrible experience.

“We stand by you, comfort and encourage you to be strong,” the statement said.

They however expressed gratitude to God that no lives were lost, even as they pray for the quick recovery of the injured.

“However, to God be the glory as no life was lost to the ugly incident and pray for speedy recovery of the driver and other members of the team who sustained gun shot injuries and also pray for Gods continued protection for you and the rest of us in the football family in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.