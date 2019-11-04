S/Court strikes out suit on constitutionality of ex- CJN Onnoghen removal

The referral appeal filed by one Dr Samuel Nwawka asking the court to determine the constitutionality or otherwise of the removal of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria was struck out on Monday by the Supreme Court.

Nwawka had in the suit asked the Supreme to invoke section 22 of its Act to determine Constitutional questions relating to the ways and manners the Federal Government caused the removal of Onnoghen as CJN through ex-parte application at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Feb. 23, 2019.