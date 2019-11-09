Senatorial Election: Akpabio Wins At The Court Of Appeal

Senatorial Election: Akpabio Wins At The Court Of Appeal

Saturday, November 9, 2019 6:41 pm


Senator Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister for Niger Delta, and his men in All Progressives Congress are in an upbeat mood. The Senatorial election which he lost may be in his grasp.

This is because the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, Cross River State has ruled in his favour, nullifying the election of Dr. Chris Ekpenyong who was declared winner of the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Akpabio, not satisfied with the judgment earlier ruled against him by the Justice Akanbi-led Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Calabar.

As a result of the ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has, according to a statement by Aniete Ekobg, Akpabio’s spokesman today, been ordered to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Dr. Chris Ekpenyong and conduct fresh elections in the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District within 90 days.

